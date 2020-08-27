Crème Brûlée Lost Bread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lost Bread, one of the most interesting breakfast dishes, came about because of a need to use stale bread. There are numerous versions in and around New Orleans for this traditional dish, but this is a particular favorite. No matter what the recipe, it should always be topped with powdered sugar and cane syrup.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
12 French bread croutons, cut into (1-inch) thick slices
½ cup melted butter
1 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
2 tbsps Louisiana cane syrup
5 eggs
1 cup milk
½ cup heavy whipping cream
⅛ tsp ground cinnamon
⅛ tsp ground nutmeg
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
1 tbsp praline liqueur or Frangelico
Method:
French bread croutons should be cut out of a baguette-style loaf (2½–3 inches in diameter).
In a cast iron skillet, combine butter, brown sugar, and cane syrup over medium-high heat. Cook mixture until bubbly, stirring constantly.
When sugar has dissolved, pour syrup into bottom of a 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking dish. Allow to cool slightly, then top with croutons.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs, milk, cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, and liqueur. Blend thoroughly, then pour evenly over croutons. Using your fingertips, press bread down gently to allow custard to absorb into croutons. Be careful not to break bread.
Cover dish with plastic wrap and chill overnight.
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Allow custard to sit out at room temperature approximately 1 hour.
Bake uncovered 40 minutes or until bread is puffed with golden brown edges. Allow to cool 10 minutes prior to serving.
When ready to serve, invert two croutons onto the center of a 10-inch plate. Top with powdered sugar and drizzle with Louisiana cane syrup.
