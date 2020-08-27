CRIME STOPPERS: Livingston Parish man wanted for attempted murder

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
The sheriff’s office says Eric Jones, 20, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
Jones is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimes Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also submit an anonymous tip via the free P3 Tips app.
