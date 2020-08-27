CRIME STOPPERS: Livingston Parish man wanted for attempted murder

CRIME STOPPERS: Livingston Parish man wanted for attempted murder
Eric Jones, DOB: 4/17/2000 (Source: LPSO)
By Rachael Thomas | August 27, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated August 27 at 3:01 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a man wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office says Eric Jones, 20, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

Eric Jones, DOB: 4/17/2000
Eric Jones, DOB: 4/17/2000 (Source: LPSO)

Jones is 5′ 10″ tall and weighs about 150 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crimes Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously online at www.crimestoppersbr.com. Those with info can also submit an anonymous tip via the free P3 Tips app.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.