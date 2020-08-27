Crews clean up trees, power lines downed by Hurricane Laura in St. Francisville area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Last night’s winds from Hurricane Laura caused some damages for St. Francisville.
Gusts of wind of still rolling through St. Francisville, workers are trying to clear up some of the damage on the main roads and in neighborhoods. Some residents still don’t have power, but some say they are lucky that it wasn’t anything worse.
Theresa Clark, who lives right off Greenwood Rd. says, “Well I was up all night the winds started gusting really really bad and I could hear trees popping, cracking and falling, and I have trees all around my house so I was just praying to God that none fell on me any my animals…I’m thereby myself,” explained Clark.
Clark says the winds last night sounded like a howl; trees were practically bending over in the wind. She believes that six trees fell on her property, but luckily none landed on her house like some others. However, the area is mainly without power.
Travis Williams is a resident of St. Francisville as well and says that were different areas that were still experiencing some power outages.
“Some areas are hit right now with power outages, some of the areas in town still have power. I know that local power companies are around. I have seen them around the vehicles working on the lines right now. So, I am thinking hopefully we will be within power pretty shortly,” said Williams.
Crews have been working to restore those power lines, workers have been at it since early morning. Some fallen trees brought power lines down with them, so it may take a while.
“It’s very important to be ready to respond to serve our membership, we want to be able to get out and safely respond to those outages that are coming in. We are thankful that Laura did not cause as much damage to our area as it was once though. However, we are anxious to get those members restored to power,” says David Latona who is the vice president and marketing/membership services of Demco.
For now, work still needs to be done, it may just take a little more time and patience before everything goes back to normal
