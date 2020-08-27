Blood donations needed following Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Health officials with Vitalant say they are asking residents across Louisiana to consider donating blood to replenish the blood supply following Hurricane Laura.
Jared Laurent says Vitalant lost almost 400 blood donations due to blood drive cancellations and the closure of donation centers from Hurricane Laura.
Donations of all blood types right now, according to Laurent.
Vitalant’s donation centers will open Friday, Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Morgan City. The donation centers will also be open Saturday, Aug. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 30. from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Organizers ask you schedule your appointment to donate as soon as conditions are safe enough for you to travel by clicking here or calling 1-877-25-VITAL (258-4825).
In order to effectively uphold social distancing standards, appointments are strongly encouraged. Face coverings are required for all donors and staff. Donation officials ask you wear a face covering that covers both your nose and mouth.
All successful blood donations will be tested for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Click here for more information on the antibody test.
If you have recovered from COVID-19, are at least 28 days symptom free and are interested in donating convalescent plasma, click here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.