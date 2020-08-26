Wednesday, August 26: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, August 26, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 144,960 cases - 846 new cases
- 4,688 deaths - 32 new deaths
- 914 patients in hospitals - decrease of 16 patients
- 148 patients on ventilators - increase of 7 patients
- 127,918 patients recovered - increase of 9,798 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases (89.7%) fall between August 19 and August 26, 2020.
- 89% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 30% of these cases.
Since Tuesday, Aug. 25, 14,105 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,808,167.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy for another two weeks.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.