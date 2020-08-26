Some flights at BTR Airport canceled ahead of Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The following information is from the Baton Rouge Metro Airport:
Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) flights on American to Charlotte and Dallas/Ft. Worth hubs are operating, and flights are currently scheduled for tomorrow (Aug. 27). Delta is operating flights to and from its Atlanta hub today (Aug. 26); however, its 6 a.m. BTR to Atlanta flight is canceled for tomorrow (Aug. 27). Delta flights at other departure times are still scheduled to operate tomorrow (Aug. 27) at this time.
United Airlines has canceled all BTR flights to and from its Houston hub today (Aug. 26) and tomorrow (Aug. 27) due to Hurricane Laura.
Passengers are encouraged to check with their airlines regarding the status of their flights since additional changes may occur.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.