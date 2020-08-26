Some flights at BTR Airport canceled ahead of Hurricane Laura

Baton Rouge Metro Airport (BTR) flights on American to Charlotte and Dallas/Ft. Worth hubs are operating, and flights are currently scheduled for tomorrow (Aug. 27). Delta is operating flights to and from its Atlanta hub today (Aug. 26); however, its 6 a.m. BTR to Atlanta flight is canceled for tomorrow (Aug. 27). Delta flights at other departure times are still scheduled to operate tomorrow (Aug. 27) at this time.