Officials announce mandatory evacuations for portions of St. Mary Parish due to Hurricane Laura

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has issued an immediate MANDATORY EVACUATION for the following areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway:
- Ahston
- Freetown Road
- Glencoe
- Louisa
- South of LA 83 at Cypermort Road
- Residents along the Kelly Canal
Hanagriff says a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION order is in effect for residents who had water during Tropical Storm Barry or Hurricane Rita or are near a waterway.
