Officials announce mandatory evacuations for portions of St. Mary Parish due to Hurricane Laura

Hurricane evacuation routes.
By WAFB Staff | August 26, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT - Updated August 26 at 11:17 AM

MORGAN CITY, La. (WAFB) - St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff has issued an immediate MANDATORY EVACUATION for the following areas south of the Intracoastal Waterway:

  • Ahston
  • Freetown Road
  • Glencoe
  • Louisa
  • South of LA 83 at Cypermort Road
  • Residents along the Kelly Canal

Hanagriff says a VOLUNTARY EVACUATION order is in effect for residents who had water during Tropical Storm Barry or Hurricane Rita or are near a waterway.

