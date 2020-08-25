Hurricane Laura 7 p.m. forecast update - Wednesday, Aug. 26

At 7 p.m., the eye of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 28.4 North, longitude 92.9 West. Laura is moving toward the north-northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h). A turn toward the north is expected overnight, and a northward motion should continue on Thursday. A northeastward to east-northeastward motion is expected Thursday night and Friday. On the forecast track, Laura will approach the upper Texas and southwest Louisiana coasts this evening and move inland within that area tonight. The center of Laura is forecast to move over northwestern Louisiana tomorrow, across Arkansas Thursday night, and over the mid-Mississippi Valley on Friday. Reports from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 150 mph (240 km/h) with higher gusts. Laura is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some additional strengthening is possible tonight before Laura reaches the northwest Gulf coast overnight. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km). A sustained wind of 48 mph (78 km/h) was recently reported at Cypremort Point, Louisiana, on Vermilion Bay. The minimum central pressure estimated from NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft observations is 940 mb (27.76 inches).