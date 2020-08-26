Hurricane Laura now forecast to become Category 4

Rainfall appears manageable for most. Laura’s quick forward speed will help out in this department. Laura is forecast to produce upwards of 10-15″ of rain nearer the center. While the WAFB local area will be on the “wetter” east side of Laura, rainfall totals are expected to average between 2-3″ with some localized higher amounts upwards of 5″. Flood threats locally should stay spotty and mainly confined to low lying, poorly drained areas (i.e. ditches, streams, bayous, and roadways). The greatest likelihood for any localized flash flooding to occur will be for Western sections of our viewing area. These rainfall totals will lead to some rise along our area rivers (Comite, Amite, Tickfaw, Tangipahoa) but shouldn’t cause flooding issues. As mentioned earlier, lower reaches of these river tributaries could see some minor flooding as persistent SE winds will limit these rivers from draining into our tidal lakes.