Hurricane Laura now forecast to become Category 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Laura is currently undergoing rapid intensification and is now forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane later today.
Laura is becoming a large, powerful hurricane as it continues to move through an environment conducive for development. That environment will be less conducive as it enters the NW Gulf of Mexico tonight and encounters some wind shear. Slight weakening is forecast to take place and Laura is forecast to be a strong Category 3 Hurricane at landfall late Wednesday night. The forecast continues to show landfall occurring very near the TX/LA state line. Laura is forecast to push inland quickly and is expected to weaken quickly after landfall.
Storm surge forecasts along the Louisiana coast continue to go up. The SW Louisiana coast is now forecast to see a catastrophic 10-15 feet of storm surge. Closer to the WAFB viewing area, storm surge is forecast to be 8-12 feet along the St. Mary coast and 4-7 feet from Morgan City east to the Mouth of the Mississippi River. Storm surge within Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas remains 2-4 feet. Storm surge continues to be the greatest threat. This storm surge will cause a continued slow climb for lower reaches of local area rivers (Amite, Tickfaw, Tangipahoa) as water from these rivers will be unable to exit into the tidal lakes.
In addition to storm surge, Laura will cause significant wind damage near the state line. Locally tropical storm force wind gusts could begin as early as this afternoon as scattered rain bands begin to move onshore. Stronger and more prolonged winds will occur as Laura makes landfall late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. These strong winds will cause sporadic power outages within metro Baton Rouge. Power outages will be more widespread as you go west of Baton Rouge.
Rainfall appears manageable for most. Laura’s quick forward speed will help out in this department. Laura is forecast to produce upwards of 10-15″ of rain nearer the center. While the WAFB local area will be on the “wetter” east side of Laura, rainfall totals are expected to average between 2-3″ with some localized higher amounts upwards of 5″. Flood threats locally should stay spotty and mainly confined to low lying, poorly drained areas (i.e. ditches, streams, bayous, and roadways). The greatest likelihood for any localized flash flooding to occur will be for Western sections of our viewing area. These rainfall totals will lead to some rise along our area rivers (Comite, Amite, Tickfaw, Tangipahoa) but shouldn’t cause flooding issues. As mentioned earlier, lower reaches of these river tributaries could see some minor flooding as persistent SE winds will limit these rivers from draining into our tidal lakes.
Severe weather in the form of isolated tornadoes will also remain a concern for the next couple of days. Passing rain and feeder bands will have the potential of producing brief spin-up tornadoes. Other forms of severe weather will remain limited. We should see the risk of severe weather come to an end late Thursday into early Friday.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.