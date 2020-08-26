Hotels in Baton Rouge largely sold out as thousands evacuate Laura’s path

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As mandatory evacuations in Cameron and Calcasieu parishes force hundreds of thousands out of their homes, hotels in Baton Rouge are booking up rapidly, according to the state tourism officials.
According to Visit Baton Rouge, there’s been an increase in demand for individual reservations in local hotels since Tuesday.
As WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports, hotels in the Baton Rouge area are largely sold out.
Several Baton Rouge Hoteliers have corporate contracts in place for emergency or essential workers as well as hurricane protective measures in place and are prepared for incoming evacuees, a spokesperson for Visit Baton Rouge says.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security says nearly 400 people have been assisted in evacuating from the Lake Charles area to Baton Rouge as of 10 a.m. More evacuees are expected throughout the day as Laura bears down on the Gulf coast.
To see availability information, check www.visitbatonrouge.com/hotels.
