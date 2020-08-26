Gov. Edwards extends Phase Two of reopening as La. braces for Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy until Friday, Sept. 11.
The governor made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday morning as the state prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Laura.
Edwards said he was extending the Phase Two order, which was set to expire Friday, Aug. 28, because state officials could not make an accurate assessment of the state’s situation with COVID-19 testing sites closing due to Hurricane Laura.
He also said many people will be evacuating from the Lake Charles area, which has the highest percentage of COVID-19 positivity in the state, to other parts of Louisiana.
Edwards warned residents to take both the threat of Hurricane Laura and COVID-19 seriously. The governor asked residents to keep wearing masks and practicing social distancing and proper hygiene as they evacuated or prepared for Hurricane Laura.
