Entergy crews ready to respond to Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy is preparing for the potential impact Hurricane Laura could have on the state.
Almost 7,400 workers have already been assembled and are in place to respond if needed, according to Entergy. “These resources include company employees, contractors, and mutual aid resources numbering 480 in Mississippi, 5,300 in Louisiana, and 1,600 in Texas. These can be relocated as needed to restore service to affected customers.”
The power company says, " Entergy is bringing in special equipment, including high water vehicles and drones that help personnel more quickly assess damage. Restoration crews are being staged in strategic locations to be ready to respond to outages as quickly as possible.”
Extra safety measures are in place due to the pandemic, including workers traveling separately when possible and increasing the use of drones to assess the damage.
The company is asking that customers keep a safe distance away from crews and work zones.
If power outages occur, Entergy crews will focus on restoring power to emergency services first, " then will prioritize work to restore the greatest number of customers.”
In a press release, the company says, accessibility challenges like flooding could impact worker’s ability to restore power to some communities, delaying restoration. " When restoration starts, keep in mind that if you don’t see us working near you, we may be working on another part of the electrical system that you can’t see but must be repaired to get power to you.”
The following information has been provided by Entergy to stay up to date on their response:
- Download the Entergy App at entergyapp.com. Customers can use the app to report outages or check on the status of power at their home or business.
- Entergy’s View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
- The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation, and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.
- Operation: Storm Ready Guide is a free downloadable guide that helps customers plan and prepare for weather emergencies.
