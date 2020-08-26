Calcasieu curfew starts Wednesday, parish jail being evacuated

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish officials have issued a dusk-to-dawn curfew beginning Wednesday.
The 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew will stay in effect until it is deemed safe to lift. Those who are considered essential personnel should have their work IDs with them.
Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said all prisoners at Calcasieu Correctional Center - more than 900 - are being evacuated.
The inmates will be housed in various facilities throughout the state.
Mancuso said emptying the jail will free up deputies - and make room for anyone caught looting or burglarizing.
CPSO high water and rescue teams will be available to help anyone who finds themselves in an emergency situation, trapped in their home and needs help evacuating, or has any other weather-related issues. Please call 911 or the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 491-3700 if you have an emergency.
The Sheriff’s Office will open a 24/7 call center at 6 a.m. for non-emergency, hurricane-related calls. The numbers are (337) 431-8068 and (337) 491-3685. If you have an emergency or assistance, please call 911.
