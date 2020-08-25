Waitr offering free grocery delivery in BR due to hurricane threat

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the area makes its preparations for Laura, Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Baton Rouge area who is unable to get to their area grocer or just wants to stay at home before the storm hits.
Those using the app for grocery delivery this week can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout.
Customers can get grocery essentials and other favorites delivered through the Waitr app or at waitrapp.com, and search for GROCERY. Basic items such as toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as freshly stocked meat and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app. Waitr is providing personal shoppers and delivery drivers to help fulfill grocery orders.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.