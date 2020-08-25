Tuesday, August 25: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Tuesday, August 25, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 144,116 cases - 717 cases
- 4,656 deaths - 33 new deaths
- 930 patients in hospitals - decrease in 11 patients
- 141 patients on ventilators - decrease in 11 patients
- 118,120 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases (99.7%) fall between August 18 and August 25.8.2% fall between August 1 and August 17.
- 85% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 31% of these cases.
Since yesterday, 21,581 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,794,062.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
