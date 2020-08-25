SOURCE: Man shot, killed in Trader Joe’s parking lot was reportedly panhandling

“I am very concerned about the incident that occurred this past weekend outside of a local business, and I am still gathering information from the public and law enforcement. The situation is still under investigation and I have spoken with Chief Murphy Paul and asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened. I appreciate the citizens who have come forward with information thus far, and welcome any other information citizens might have. Every citizen deserves to be treated justly, and I promise to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that this investigation will be conducted fairly.”