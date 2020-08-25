SOURCE: Man shot, killed in Trader Joe’s parking lot was reportedly panhandling

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who was shot in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s in Baton Rouge had been panhandling at the time, a source familiar with the investigation says.
As of Monday afternoon (Aug. 24), the Baton Rouge Police Department still declined to give any specifics on the case or comment on a particular motive.
The shooting happened Saturday evening (Aug. 22) in the parking lot of the store, which is located in the 3500 block of Perkins Road.
Police say Danny Buckley, 61, was shot and later died at a hospital.
A source familiar with the case told WAFB Buckley was begging for money in the store’s parking lot.
The Baton Rouge Business Report quoted sources as saying the shooter fired in self-defense because he and his wife felt threatened by Buckley.
Monday afternoon, police said the investigation is still ongoing and the bystander has not been charged in the case.
People who work in that area told The Business Report that Buckley was a frequent panhandler in that area.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement Tuesday, Aug. 25 about the incident:
“I am very concerned about the incident that occurred this past weekend outside of a local business, and I am still gathering information from the public and law enforcement. The situation is still under investigation and I have spoken with Chief Murphy Paul and asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened. I appreciate the citizens who have come forward with information thus far, and welcome any other information citizens might have. Every citizen deserves to be treated justly, and I promise to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that this investigation will be conducted fairly.”
