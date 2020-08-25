Salvation Army opening for 24 hours until Friday; free for men over 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As Laura approached the Louisiana coast, The Salvation Army has begun preparations to respond in a timely manner.
Beginning Tuesday, The Center of Hope Men’s shelter will remain open 24 hours a day until Friday at 7:30 a.m. free of charge for all men ages 18+. A photo ID will be required upon check-in.
The Salvation Army is prepared to serve to the fullest capacity in the event of major storm damage to its 10-parish service area and beyond. If necessary, cleaning supplies, water, and warm meals will be made available to those in need once disaster response begins.
“We are prepared for whatever these two storms may bring to the Gulf Coast. Our staff and volunteers stand at the ready to serve and do the most good during what might could be a very difficult time for our neighbors in the coming days. Our prayers and thoughts are with everyone as they wait out the storms. " Said Major Donald Tekautz
If you would like to help provide assistance to those in need, there is a need for lunches, water, and hygiene items. These items can be arranged for drop off by contacting Morgan Lee at 225-367-6904 or 225-678-2653
