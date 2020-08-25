Peach-Lacquered Chicken Wings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The word “lacquered” is the best adjective to describe these peach and soy-flavored chicken wings. The delicate white meat of the chicken wing when blended with the pronounced flavors of ginger, garlic, soy and sesame, it is a wing-lover’s delight! If you love chicken wings, try this recipe today. One bite, and you will run around like a chicken with its head cut off!