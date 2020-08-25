Peach-Lacquered Chicken Wings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The word “lacquered” is the best adjective to describe these peach and soy-flavored chicken wings. The delicate white meat of the chicken wing when blended with the pronounced flavors of ginger, garlic, soy and sesame, it is a wing-lover’s delight! If you love chicken wings, try this recipe today. One bite, and you will run around like a chicken with its head cut off!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients:
4 pounds chicken wings, tips removed
⅔ cup peach preserves or jam
3 cloves garlic, peeled
1 (3-inch) piece peeled ginger, coarsely chopped
⅓ cup soy sauce 2 tbsps sesame oil
2 tbsps water
¼ tsp hot red pepper flakes
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Method:
Preheat broiler.
In a large sheet pan with 2-inch lips, line bottom and sides with foil and lightly grease with vegetable spray. Set aside.
In the bowl of a food processor, add garlic and ginger and finely chop. Add peach preserves, soy sauce, sesame oil, water, and red pepper flakes, then pulse until well combined. Set peach mixture aside.
Pat chicken wings dry with paper towels then season to taste with salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Place chicken wings in sheet pan then top with peach mixture, tossing to coat well. Arrange wings into one layer at the bottom of pan, place on center rack of oven and broil 5 minutes.
Turn wings over and baste with sauce from pan. Continue to broil 20–25 minutes or until chicken is cooked through and browned in spots, rotating pan and turning and basting 2–3 times during cooking process.
Serve with your favorite potato salad.
