Orgeron pleased with team’s mindset going into second week of fall camp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with sports journalists on Tuesday, August 25, as the Tigers move into their second week of fall camp practices.
Orgeron started off by saying he is pleased with the mindset of the team and how the players have been avoiding distractions.
With Hurricane Laura currently churning in the Gulf of Mexico on a forecast track that puts it making landfall on the Louisiana coast, Orgeron stated they are watching weather but the plan right now is to practice all week.
He said the players have been learning a lot and have been injury-free for the most part. They still have lots of improvements to make and a long way to go to get where he wants them.
Of course, LSU is still dealing with COVID-19 just like every other school and Coach O said the guys have to make a sacrifice if they want to play. He encourages them to go on dates with their girlfriends but stay away from parties and out of bars. He added he tells them to wear their masks and be careful.
Orgeron had good things to say about quarterback Myles Brennan. He talked about the redshirt junior’s maturity and leadership. He said Brennan waited his turn but is not in the background anymore. He added the guys also believe in him.
Orgeron said Racey McMath has been doing a great job and will be a starter at the No. 3 wide receiver position behind Ja’Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. He said he has also been impressed with freshman Koy Moore and thinks he’ll have an excellent season.
He also talked a lot about freshman tight end Arik Gilbert, describing him as the type of tight end they’ve been looking for. They can spread him out and there are lots of things he can do. Orgeron said his staff has switched its mindset to tight ends are athletes and they can block. He also said there’s a chance for him to become No. 3 receiver down the line but they want him to learn tight end position and get good at that and then they’ll think about moving him around.
Orgeron had lots to say about graduate transfer linebacker Jabril Cox. He said Cox entered the program with a great attitude, is mature, and has great character. He doesn’t talk much but he is focused and studying, according to Orgeron. The coach also said Cox is fast and brings lots of experience. Coach O called him a “complete linebacker.” On film, Orgeron said he saw a big linebacker who could key and diagnose. He added Cox was overlooked in recruiting and now gets his shot in the SEC.
In the secondary, everyone knows what Derek Stingley Jr. can do. Orgeron said he has also been satisfied with fellow sophomore Cordale Flott. He added freshman Eli Ricks is coming and getting better with each practice. Orgeron thinks they’re still short there and have one more scholarship available that they may use on that position.
Coach O talked about many other players. The full interview will be provided when it becomes available.
