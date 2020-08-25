LDH announces new COVID-19 methodology to keep better track of testing, case counts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced Tuesday, Aug. 25 that going forward, it will be using a new methodology to assign COVID-19 cases and tests to the best known locations.
LDH says this new methodology will allow them to account for people who have been tested more than once and may have moved during the pandemic. Health officials say lab data provided to LDH is often incomplete, and that includes information about location.
LDH says changes in methodology include:
- Geographic assignment will now occur at the individual test report record level
- All test report records with a valid, accurate address will be assigned to geography based on that address
- Any test report record for a patient with an invalid or less accurate address will be assigned using the most recent accurate address available for that patient
- Previously, all cases were assigned to the single “best” address available for a patient across all of their tests
- Previously, if two addresses were equally valid, the earlier one was selected
LDH officials expect these changes to improve the picture of where cases and tests are happening throughout the state.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.