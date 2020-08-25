Hurricane Laura to make landfall in NW Gulf early Thurs.

The following information is provided by the National Hurricane Center
LOCATION: 23.7N 87.0W about 585 mi...940 km se OF Lake Charles, La. about 620 mi...1000 km se of Galveston, Texas
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 16 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 990 mb
At 10 a.m., the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 23.7 North, longitude 87.0 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h), and this general motion should continue today. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico today. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico tonight and Wednesday, approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those area on Thursday. Reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). The estimated minimum central pressure based on the Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 990 mb (29.24 inches)
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Laura is now a Category 1 hurricane thanks to data collected from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft missions. The latest National Hurricane Center advisory has Laura strengthening as it moves through the Central Gulf of Mexico. Laura is forecast to become a Major Hurricane (Category 3) by Wednesday evening. The NHC, in its latest discussion, says that Laura could encounter some wind shear before landfall and could weaken slightly before moving into Southeast Texas or Southwest Louisiana early Thursday morning. Regardless of whether Laura weakens, it will still bring significant impacts to a large portion of Southwest Louisiana. The biggest impact will be storm surge which is now forecast to be between 9-13 feet from the LA/TX state line east to Vermillion Bay.
The forecast track has shifted only slightly to the west over the last 12 hours. This accounts for global weather models beginning to trend on a potential landfall more in SE TX than SW LA. The NHC track lies just to the east of this weather model consensus. No doubt the further west Laura’s landfall occurs the slightly less the impacts will be for the local WAFB area. After landfall, Laura is forecast to move quickly NNE through the day Thursday and should be out of the state of Louisiana by Thursday night.
Locally, tropical rain bands embedded with tropical-storm-force wind gusts could begin in SE LA as early as Wednesday morning. These winds will continue to increase in intensity and become more prolonged as Laura makes landfall early Thursday. Sporadic power outages will be possible related to Laura in the metro area. More widespread power issues will occur further south and west. In addition to gusty winds and possible heavy downpours will come a risk for isolated tornadoes.
Storm surge will begin to push into coastal areas Wednesday as well. Peak estimates of 7-11 feet are possible from Vermillion Bay east to Morgan City, 4-6 feet is possible from Morgan City east to the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 2-4 feet is possible within the tidal lakes of Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas. If you live in a location susceptible to storm surge, you need to consider evacuation.
Rain amounts remain on average between 2-4″ beginning Wednesday and extended through Friday. Locally higher amounts will be possible. The risk for widespread flooding will be low, but localized flooding of low lying, flood-prone areas that get caught under slow-moving tropical rain bands could occur.
