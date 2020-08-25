’He’s been a champion his whole life’ - Randall expects big junior season from LSU LB Damone Clark

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so much talent departing from the 2019 national champions, head coach Ed Orgeron is certainly looking for new leaders this season.
It’s the “next man up” mentality for the Tigers. Junior linebacker Damone Clark is no stranger to playing time and making an impact, as the former Southern Lab star made 50 tackles last year.
However, with Patrick Queen and Jacob Phillips now departed for the NFL, Clark will be expected to emerge in a larger role this fall.
Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall, who coached Clark for two seasons at Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge, shared his thoughts on what makes this physical freak so special and what fans should expect this year.
