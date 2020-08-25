EBR Head Start Program delays face-to-face learning until COVID-19 cases stablize

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Division of Human Development and Services for East Baton Rouge Parish say the parish’s Head Start Program will delay face-to-face classroom instruction until COVID-19 cases stabilize in the parish.
The program will begin virtual learning Sept. 8 until Dec. 31. Officials say parents overwhelmingly favored virtual learning in a recent poll.
All children enrolled in the program will receive a tablet to connect with their assigned teacher for daily instruction and the program will provide an internet connection to families as needed, officials say.
Parents will receive all materials and supplies to reinforce class instruction. Parents can pick up breakfast, lunch, and snacks weekly for students through drive-thru pick-up.
Officials say the program will continue to provide support to children, families, and staff during virtual learning. An assigned family advocate will contact Head Start families weekly to ensure the families’ well-being and address their needs through virtual engaged community partners.
