DOTD: I-10/I-12 College Drive exit project officially begins

”This new redesigned exit is a critical piece in improving the overall I-10 corridor in Baton Rouge,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “The widening of I-10 cannot happen overnight and must be managed in phases to minimize impacts to the traveling public. The construction of the Terrace Avenue off-ramp was one aspect of this project, as is this College Drive exit. With continued support and leadership of Governor Edwards and legislative leaders, DOTD continues to construct major infrastructure projects throughout the state to provide a safer and more efficient roadway for our motorists. The widening of I-10 will provide benefits to citizens and businesses for generations to come.”