DOTD: I-10/I-12 College Drive exit project officially begins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, Aug. 25, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a major milestone for the I-10/I-12 College Drive exit project.
The contract with Boh Bros. Construction Company has been signed and the notice to proceed has been issued, marking the official start of the construction project.
DOTD says the $52.3 million project eliminates the need for an additional structure to be built by realigning existing westbound traffic on I-12 to more closely follow the eastbound alignment and spanning I-12 E and W with a new I-10 W bridge. Westbound traffic will be able to take the College Drive exit without crossing through main interstate traffic.
This new alignment will also avoid visual and noise impacts to nearby businesses and neighborhoods during and after construction.
”This new redesigned exit is a critical piece in improving the overall I-10 corridor in Baton Rouge,” said DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson. “The widening of I-10 cannot happen overnight and must be managed in phases to minimize impacts to the traveling public. The construction of the Terrace Avenue off-ramp was one aspect of this project, as is this College Drive exit. With continued support and leadership of Governor Edwards and legislative leaders, DOTD continues to construct major infrastructure projects throughout the state to provide a safer and more efficient roadway for our motorists. The widening of I-10 will provide benefits to citizens and businesses for generations to come.”
This College Drive exit project is part of a larger project to widen I-10 from LA 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish to Essen Lane on the I-10/I-12 split in East Baton Rouge Parish. DOTD says construction should begin in early 2021 and is expected to be complete by late 2022.
The project is being funded through the state’s first issuance of GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that will be repaid over 12 years using federal money allocated to the state.
