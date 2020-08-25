Crews trim tree limbs as part of last minute preps for Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even though Laura is currently forecast to make landfall as a hurricane, in either southeast Texas or southwest Louisiana, residents in Baton Rouge are preparing for any severe weather threats from the tropical storm system.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson accompanied crews with Big Bark Tree Care as they trimmed branches in neighborhoods near South Bluebonnet Avenue Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Untrimmed tree limbs can fall on powerlines or roadways during severe weather.
Donovan Jackson will have a full report on this story on WAFB 9News at 6.
