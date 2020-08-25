Closures related to Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall sometime late Wednesday night (Aug. 26) or early Thursday morning (Aug. 27) along Louisiana’s coast as a strong hurricane.
Some businesses and offices have announced closures ahead of the storm. Closures are listed below alphabetically by parish.
- All state offices will close Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27. All agency heads are responsible for determining those essential personnel who should remain on duty, report for duty, or those who should report to alternate work sites as necessary. Officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated. This office closure applies to all nonessential employees, including those authorized to work from home due to COVID-19. Employees in areas under evacuation orders should seek further guidance from their supervisors. State employees should be aware of the following phone numbers to call, which will be updated: 1-800-360-9660 or 225-342-0498.
