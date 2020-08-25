Attorneys representing family of man shot, killed in Trader Joe’s parking lot speaking out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorneys representing the family of Danny Buckley, 61, who was shot and killed Saturday night (Aug. 22) in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s on Perkins Road are now speaking out.
This comes not long after the Baton Rouge Police Department issued an arrest warrant for the alleged killer, Jace Boyd, 24. He’s wanted on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Buckley’s son, Donnell, has started a GoFundMe account to help pay for his father’s funeral expenses.
Note: WAFB makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy.
