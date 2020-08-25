Ascension, Livingston parishes close waterways ahead of Hurricane Laura

(WAFB) - Officials in both Ascension and Livingston parishes announced Tuesday, Aug. 25 that they’re closing all waterways to recreational traffic ahead of Hurricane Laura.
The closures will begin at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26 and will remain in place until further notice.
The closures are due to rising water levels in the area ahead of Hurricane Laura. It’s anticipated that area waterways could rise more due to the storm’s surge.
