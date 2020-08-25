Arrest warrant issued for shooter involved in Trader Joe’s parking lot incident that left man dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has now been issued for the shooter involved in an incident in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s Saturday night (Aug. 22) that left a 61-year-old man dead, police say.
Danny Buckley, 61, was shot and killed after reportedly asking two women in the parking lot for money.
The alleged shooter has been identified as Jace Boyd, 24. He’s wanted on charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
One of the women says she and her roommate were leaving the store when they were approached by Buckley, who was reportedly asking for money.
The woman says he did “get in her space”, but that she did not feel threatened by him.
“Whenever I gave my statement, I made sure to tell them that I never felt threatened as a young woman. I’m 21, white female, so that’s why we were so confused that why this man just felt that this was the necessary action to take. We couldn’t really believe it,” said the woman, who wished to be identified only as Kaylee.
The woman goes on to say after she got in her car, she heard a man talking to Buckley, telling him to leave the two women alone. As the woman’s roommate got into the car, she says they heard a loud popping sound and moments later saw Buckley on the ground.
East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement Tuesday, Aug. 25 about the incident:
“I am very concerned about the incident that occurred this past weekend outside of a local business, and I am still gathering information from the public and law enforcement. The situation is still under investigation and I have spoken with Chief Murphy Paul and asked him to conduct a fair and transparent review of what happened. I appreciate the citizens who have come forward with information thus far, and welcome any other information citizens might have. Every citizen deserves to be treated justly, and I promise to the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish that this investigation will be conducted fairly.”
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office released the cause of death for Buckley Tuesday. Officials with the coroner’s office say Buckley died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
