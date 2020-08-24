Tropical Storm Laura - 4 P.M. Forecast Monday, Aug. 24

The following information from the National Hurricane Center:
At 500 PM EDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 21.7 North, longitude 82.2 West.
Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h), and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so.
A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, the center of Laura will cross western Cuba this evening and move into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight.
Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 60 mph (95 km/h) with higher gusts.
Strengthening is expected when the storm moves over the Gulf of Mexico, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane by late Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) primarily to the northeast and east of the center.
The estimated minimum central pressure is 1001 mb (29.56 inches).
