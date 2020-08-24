St. Bernard Parish prepares for threat from Marco, Laura

CHALMETTE (WVUE) -St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis and parish leaders will be holding a press conference at 4 p.m. in the St. Bernard Parish Council Chambers.
President McInnis is urging all citizens to begin their personal preparations for potential threats with regards to Tropical Storm Laura and Hurricane Marco.
McInnis is also requesting that citizens with assets outside of the levee protection system make every effort to preserve those assets by moving them inside the levee protection system.
McInnis declared a state of emergency for St. Bernard Parish.
