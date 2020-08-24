SOURCE: Panhandler shot, killed in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The man who was shot in the parking lot of Trader Joe’s in Baton Rouge had been panhandling at the time, a source familiar with the investigation says.
As of Monday afternoon (Aug. 24), the Baton Rouge Police Department still declined to give any specifics on the case or comment on a particular motive.
The shooting happened Saturday evening (Aug. 22) in the parking lot of the store, which is located in the 3500 block of Perkins Road.
Police say Danny Buckley, 61, was shot and later died at a hospital.
A source familiar with the case told WAFB Buckley was begging for money in the store’s parking lot.
The Baton Rouge Business Report quoted sources as saying the shooter fired in self-defense because he and his wife felt threatened by Buckley.
Monday afternoon, police said the investigation is still ongoing and the bystander has not been charged in the case.
Buckley was arrested earlier in 2020 and charged with aggravated assault and domestic abuse. He also has prior arrests for burglary and assault.
People who work in that area told The Business Report that Buckley was a frequent panhandler in that area.
