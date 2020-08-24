Saints Monday practice report: Ruiz finally works with Brees playing center

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Saints went indoors for practice No. 7 of training camp 2020.
Drew Brees was back in pads after a veteran day off. Cesar Ruiz was at center for the second straight day, Erik McCoy was right guard.
The team worked out for two hours.
Under normal circumstances, the Saints would be coming off their second preseason game today, but nothing is normal this season.
Sean Payton addressed where his team currently stands in late August.
“I’m not necessarily comparing it to where we would’ve been this time last year. We knew when we set the calendar with this year’s schedule, where we were going to be. A big 2-minute install today. Our goal is Tuesday we’ll be off. Then we get back in the pads and have more of a scrimmage-type setting for the latter part of the week. We’re on schedule based on what we laid out. Compared to preseason games in the past, it’s a little different.
The Saints released linebacker Nigel Bradham on Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.