Saints Monday practice report: Ruiz finally works with Brees playing center

“I’m not necessarily comparing it to where we would’ve been this time last year. We knew when we set the calendar with this year’s schedule, where we were going to be. A big 2-minute install today. Our goal is Tuesday we’ll be off. Then we get back in the pads and have more of a scrimmage-type setting for the latter part of the week. We’re on schedule based on what we laid out. Compared to preseason games in the past, it’s a little different.