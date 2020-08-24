REPORT: Former LSU safety Grant Delpit injured in Browns practice

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - Former LSU safety Grant Delpit, a second round pick of the Cleveland Browns, was reportedly injured during practice on Monday, August 24.
The rookie, who is originally from New Orleans, was selected No. 44 overall by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Delpit played in 40 games for the Tigers, starting 37 of them. He finished his collegiate career with 199 tackles (120 solo), 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, eight interceptions, 32 passes defended, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.