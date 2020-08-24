Monday, August 24: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, August 24, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 143,566 cases - increase of 622 cases
- 4,623 deaths - 18 new deaths
- 941 patients in hospitals - Due to delays in reporting from some hospitals, hospital-related data has not yet been updated. LDH will update these data when they are received.
- 152 patients on ventilators - Due to delays in reporting from some hospitals, hospital-related data has not yet been updated. LDH will update these data when they are received.
- 118,120 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases (99.7%) fall between August 17 and August 24.
- 71% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 18-29 years old represent 31% of these cases.
Since Sunday, 8,643 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,772,481.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
