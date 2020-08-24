Mid-City lawn workers robbed in broad daylight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lawn care workers were reportedly robbed of their equipment at gunpoint while working in broad daylight in Baton Rouge’s Mid-City Monday.
A homeowner posted on the Ring camera app that the yard care workers were at her home at the time.
”Our lawn guys were working on our yard and some people approached their truck,” the homeowner said. “They apparently pulled out a gun and proceeded to steal some lawn care equipment from the truck,” the homeowner said.
Baton Rouge Police Spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola says officers were dispatched to the home, in the 700 block of Florence, at 11:10 a.m. Monday.
The home is near the intersection of Government Street and South Acadian.
Coppola says the suspected thieves fled the area and have not been caught.
