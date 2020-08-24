Marco weakening as it approaches La.; Laura enters Gulf Tuesday

Laura remains a tropical storm located just south of the Cuban coast. Laura is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning. Environmental conditions will be favorable for rapid intensification once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track takes Laura towards the LA/TX coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Forecast confidence is beginning to increase on the future track of Laura. Global models and ensemble members are beginning to agree more on a more westward track. We still need to wait and see run to run consistency before we can be rest assured the major impacts associated with Laura will stay to our west. At landfall Laura will be a strong Category 2 Hurricane but could potentially reach Major Hurricane status. SE Louisiana will be on the east side of the circulation of Laura.