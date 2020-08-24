Marco weakening as it approaches La.; Laura enters Gulf Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Marco has weakened overnight and is now a poorly organized tropical storm. Showers and t-storms have been displaced due to strong wind shear. Marco is still forecast to take a turn to the west and could skirt along the Louisiana coast late tonight and through the day Tuesday. Direct impacts will be limited to right along the coast in terms of wind and surge issues. Outer rainbands could still impact inland areas, but likely won't produce tropical storm force winds in the metro Baton Rouge area. Rainfall amounts will be manageable inland, but some areas along the coast could still see some nuisance flooding.
Laura remains a tropical storm located just south of the Cuban coast. Laura is forecast to move into the Gulf of Mexico early Tuesday morning. Environmental conditions will be favorable for rapid intensification once Laura moves into the Gulf of Mexico. The forecast track takes Laura towards the LA/TX coast late Wednesday into early Thursday. Forecast confidence is beginning to increase on the future track of Laura. Global models and ensemble members are beginning to agree more on a more westward track. We still need to wait and see run to run consistency before we can be rest assured the major impacts associated with Laura will stay to our west. At landfall Laura will be a strong Category 2 Hurricane but could potentially reach Major Hurricane status. SE Louisiana will be on the east side of the circulation of Laura.
That means we will be on the “wetter” side. Impacts from Laura will be greater than Marco. The heaviest rain and wind will stay nearer the center, but locally heavy rainfall and strong potentially damaging winds remain a possibility far removed from the center. Rainfall amounts from our global weather models paint average rainfall amounts of 2-3″ across the local area with localized higher amounts of 4-5″ from both Marco and Laura. These amounts could certainly cause localized flash flooding and nuisance flooding of low lying, poorly drained areas.
