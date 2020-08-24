LSU No. 6 in AP Preseason Top 25

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football is ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll that arrived Monday, August 24.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has six teams ranked in the top 15, seven total in the top 25.
Clemson, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, and Oklahoma are ranked ahead of the Tigers.
2020 AP Preseason Top 25
First-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
Rank, team, first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug. 19, previous ranking
1. Clemson (38), 14-1, 2
2. Ohio St. (21), 13-1, 3
3. Alabama (2), 11-2, 8
4. Georgia, 12-2, 4
5. Oklahoma, 12-2, 7
6. LSU (1), 15-0, 1
7. Penn St., 11-2, 9
8. Florida, 11-2, 6
9. Oregon, 12-2, 5
10. Notre Dame, 11-2, 12
11. Auburn, 9-4, 14
12. Wisconsin, 10-4, 11
13. Texas A&M, 8-5, NR
14. Texas, 8-5, 25
15. Oklahoma St., 8-5
16. Michigan, 9-4, 18
17. Southern Cal, 8-5, NR
18. North Carolina, 7-6, NR
19. Minnesota, 11-2, 10
20. Cincinnati, 11-3, 21
21. UCF, 10-3, 24
22. Utah, 11-3, 16
23. Iowa St., 7-6, NR
24. Iowa, 10-3, 15
25. Tennessee, 8-5, NR
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.