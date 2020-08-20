Laura 10 p.m. forecast update - Monday, Aug. 24

At 10 p.m., the center of Tropical Storm Laura was located near latitude 22.7 North, longitude 84.0 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 20 mph (31 km/h) and this general motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected over the next day or so. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move away from Cuba and over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico overnight. Laura is then forecast to move over the central and northwestern Gulf of Mexico Tuesday night and Wednesday, and approach the northwestern coast of the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (105 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is expected, and Laura is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday. Additional strengthening is forecast on Wednesday, and Laura could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches the coast. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure based on data from the NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunters is 996 mb (29.42 inches).