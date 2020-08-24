Gov. Edwards planning two storm-related press conferences Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to address the public during two press conferences Monday as Tropical Storms Marco and Laura take aim at Louisiana.
The first press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. A second one is planned for 6 p.m.
The first of the dual-threat, Tropical Storm Marco, is forecast to make landfall Monday along the gulf coast.
Tropical Storm Laura is expected to become a strong Category 2 hurricane before making landfall Wednesday near the Louisiana-Texas state line.
