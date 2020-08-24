Coastal restoration work ongoing since Katrina will help protect state from future storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While the state is working to get pumps and sandbags distributed to areas that need it most ahead of Marco and Laura, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) is banking on the last 15 years of prep work to protect the state from storms.
Since Hurricane Katrina ripped through the state in 2005, CPRA has been working to rebuild the state’s coastline, adding about 60 miles of barrier islands and marshland to the coast. While Louisiana is still losing about a football field worth of land to the Gulf every 90 minutes, the agency says Louisiana is far safer than it was back then.
“The fact that 60 miles of barrier islands have been constructed across the perimeter of our state, over 50,000 acres of land have created since 2005 from either dredging sediment offshore or sediment from the Mississippi River and creating that natural buffer that helps knock down that storm surge,” said Chip Kline, director of CPRA.
WAFB’s Austin Kemker talked with Kline about Laura and Marco and how the agency’s work will help protect Louisiana residents from these storms. He has that full story tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.