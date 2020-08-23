These Baton Rouge area schools are closed ahead of storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to make landfall in Louisiana next week. Here’s what schools are closing:
- Ascension Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Baton Rouge Catholic Dioceses Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.
- Louisiana State University will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
- Parkview Baptist School and Preschool will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Country Day School of Baton Rouge will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
- Redesign Schools Louisiana (Dalton Elementary, Lanier Elementary and Glen Oaks Middle School) will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- West Baton Rouge Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Tangipahoa Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Southeastern Louisiana University will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.
- West Feliciana Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- East Feliciana Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Central Private School will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Pointe Coupee Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Advantage Charter Academy will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
- Livingston Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
