These Baton Rouge area schools are closed ahead of storms
By WAFB Staff | August 23, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 2:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are expected to make landfall in Louisiana next week. Here’s what schools are closing:

ASCENSION:

  • Ascension Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

EAST BATON ROUGE:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
  • Baton Rouge Catholic Dioceses Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.
  • Louisiana State University will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
  • Parkview Baptist School and Preschool will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
  • Country Day School of Baton Rouge will be closed Monday, Aug. 24.
  • Redesign Schools Louisiana (Dalton Elementary, Lanier Elementary and Glen Oaks Middle School) will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

WEST BATON ROUGE:

  • West Baton Rouge Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

TANGIPAHOA:

  • Tangipahoa Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.
  • Southeastern Louisiana University will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 through Friday, Aug. 28.

WEST FELICIANA:

  • West Feliciana Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

EAST FELICIANA:

  • East Feliciana Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

CENTRAL:

  • Central Private School will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

POINTE COUPEE:

  • Pointe Coupee Parish Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

BAKER:

  • Advantage Charter Academy will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

LIVINGSTON:

  • Livingston Parish Public Schools will be closed Monday, Aug. 24 and Tuesday, Aug. 25.

