Sunday, August 23: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, August 23, the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported the following cases for the state:
- 142,943 cases - increase of 1,250 cases
- 4,605 deaths - 59 new deaths
- 941 patients in hospitals - decrease of 110 patients
- 152 patients on ventilators - decrease of 20 patients
- 118,120 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases (95%) fall between August 16 and August 22.
- 92% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 18-29 years old represent 23% of these cases.
Since Friday, 25,031 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,738,807.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
