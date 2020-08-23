Police searching for missing 14-year-old Coushatta girl

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from Coushatta.
Diamond Robertson was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23 wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, navy blue shorts and white “Fila” tennis shoes. She is a black female with medium length black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5′6″ and 220 pounds. She was last seen with her small dog, a Jack Russell Terrier and may be traveling toward Campti.
Anyone having information as to the whereabouts of Diamond Robertson is urged to contact the Red River Sheriff’s Office and Detective Lt. David Hensley at 318-932-4221.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.