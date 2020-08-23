Monday afternoon Marco landfall; Laura arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The National Hurricane Center released their latest forecast for both Marco and Laura at 10 a.m.
The biggest change was a shift in the forecast track for Laura. Laura is now forecast to make landfall farther to the west near the TX/LA border. But, the NHC indicates that the forecast confidence is not particularly high on the eventual track Laura may take through the Gulf of Mexico. So, for the time being it SE Louisiana does not need to lower its guard.
Marco will be the first tropical system to impact South Louisiana. The current forecast brings Marco ashore into SE Louisiana Monday afternoon. Once inland Marco is forecast to weaken as it slowly begins to drift to the WNW.
Laura still has a way to go before it even enters the Gulf of Mexico. Marco is expected to make landfall 48-60 hours before Laura meaning the two systems will not interact. Laura is currently forecast to emerge into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico sometime late Monday or early Tuesday.
THOUGHTS ON MARCO
Marco is currently on the cusp of becoming a Category 1 Hurricane. But, dry air and strong wind shear on the western side is definitely having an impact on keeping Marco a Tropical Storm for now.
Wind shear could lessen a bit today allowing Marco to reach Category 1 Hurricane status before landfall. This prevailing wind shear and dry air is likely to make Marco a small, lopsided tropical system. That means the most significant impacts will likely stay on the east side of the center of circulation.
So, what does that mean for Metro BR? Marco is expected to quickly weaken and even dissipate as it moves inland. Once it weakens it will start to get pushed further west as a ridge of high pressure builds west into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico.
With Marco already expected to be a lopsided system that means dissipation will likely yield very limited impacts for metro Baton Rouge. Timing for metro impacts appear to be late Monday into predawn Tuesday morning. More significant impacts will be felt along and closer to the coast earlier in the day on Monday.
EXPECTED COASTAL IMPACTS: Heaviest rainfall (2-3″); possible flash flooding- strongest winds (likely 50-60 mph); widespread power outages- storm surge (as much as 4-6 feet); low lying spots will be inundated and could stay inundated as Laura arrives making Laura’s storm surge that much worse
EXPECTED INLAND (METRO BR) IMPACTS: Occasional heavy downpour (0.5-1.0″); very localized street flooding- gusty winds (likely 20-30 mph); sporadic power outages- tidal lake surge (2-4 feet); likely to be the biggest impact locally; Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa Parishes along Lake Maurepas could see some coastal flooding. Lower reaches of Amite, Tickfaw, and Tangipahoa Rivers will struggle to drain due to persistent southerly winds.
THOUGHTS ON LAURA
Laura is currently moving over the islands in the Northern Caribbean. This will limit in possible development of Laura for at least the next 36-48 hours. Laura is moving WNW on the southern edge of a ridge of high pressure currently centered in the Western Atlantic.
This ridge is forecast to build to the west continuing Laura on WNW track right into and through the heart of the Gulf of Mexico. Once Laura reaches the outer edge of the ridge it will start to turn to the north. This is the number one uncertainty as it pertains to Laura.
How far west will the ridge build? And how soon with Laura begin to the turn to the north? Conditions will be favorable for strengthening as Laura moves into the Gulf. The current NHC forecast suggests Laura will rapidly intensify as it heads towards the West Central Gulf Coast.
Laura is forecast to reach Category 2 Hurricane status before making landfall somewhere along the East Texas or South Louisiana coast late Wednesday into early Thursday.
If the current forecast track is accurate that would put SE Louisiana and the metro area on the far east side of the circulation. Laura is expected to be a large and potentially powerful hurricane at landfall which means its impacts could be far reaching from its center.
Impacts could be greater for the local area from Laura than from Marco. Most of the local impacts are likely to occur Thursday and possibly even Friday as feeder bands lift north from the Gulf into an inland pushing Laura.
POTENTIAL COASTAL IMPACTS:
- Heaviest rainfall amounts closest to the center; flash flooding a major concern
- Strongest winds (hurricane force along immediate coast) (strong damaging winds further inland); widespread power outage and structural damage possible
- Storm surge is too early to estimate, but could be even worse thanks to surge already in place from Marco
POTENTIAL INLAND IMPACTS:
- Off and on showers and t-storms most likely Thursday into Friday (1.5-3.0″ of additional rain on average) (locally higher amounts [5-6″] possible especially nearer the center); potential for localized flash flooding and flooding of low lying, poorly drained roads, bayous, streams, and ditches
- At times strong winds upwards of tropical storm force with occasional hurricane force gusts; widespread/prolonged power outages possible
- Tidal lake surge could be made worse thanks to surge already in place from Marco; local area rivers will see rise but too early to tell if flooding becomes a factor
