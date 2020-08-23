Mayor-President Broome to hold press conference on tropics for EBR

Mayor-President Broome to hold press conference on tropics for EBR
(Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman | August 23, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated August 23 at 12:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. to address tropical weather update East Baton Rouge residents.

Tropical Storm Marco has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane.

Both storms are expected to impact Louisiana within 48-60 hours of each other.

On Friday Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.

Download the WAFB First Alert Weather app to track the storms in real-time with Doppler radar.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.