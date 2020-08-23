Mayor-President Broome to hold press conference on tropics for EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is scheduled to hold a press conference on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 3 p.m. to address tropical weather update East Baton Rouge residents.
Tropical Storm Marco has been upgraded to a Category 1 Hurricane.
Both storms are expected to impact Louisiana within 48-60 hours of each other.
On Friday Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and on Saturday he requested federal emergency declaration ahead of the storms.
