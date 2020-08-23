FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical impacts could extend through work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Tropical impacts could stretch across the entire work week as two hurricanes appear headed for the Central Gulf Coast.
The latest track forecast from the National Hurricane Center has changed the track of Hurricane Marco. Marco is now forecast to weaken and stay along the Louisiana coastline moving in a more westward direction.
Direct impacts inland would be limited based on this current track. But indirect impacts related to outer rain bands could still produce tropical storm winds and occasional heavy rain. These issues could lead to localized power outages and localized nuisance flooding.
Laura is expected to be the stronger system as it impacts the central Gulf Coast. There remains a large amount of uncertainty on the exact path Laura will take. Laura will ride along the outer edge of a building ridge of high pressure.
Once it reaches the outward corner it is expected to turn north. The biggest questions remain: How soon does it turn? and How soon does it arrive? Models have begun to diverge in these questions once again based on the afternoon weather model suite.
Rainfall estimates range between 3 to 5 inches over the next seven days as a wet and soggy weather pattern is expected to remain even once these systems finally exit the region.
