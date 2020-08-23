FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tropical impacts begin Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a good weather day to get last minute hurricane preps taken care of.
Sunday will stay mainly dry with a 20% chance for a passing outer rain band. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low 90°s.
Marco is forecast to move onshore sometime Monday afternoon in SE Louisiana. Marco could be a lopsided storm due to dry air and wind shear on its western side.
Governor John Bel Edwards will be holding two press conferences on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. related to Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.
Impacts will be greatest along the coast where rainfall totals will be highest and storm surge of 2-4 feet will be possible. Marco will dissipate quickly as it moves inland to the WNW.
For metro Baton Rouge impacts will largely be gusty winds possibly due to tropical storm force which could cause sporadic power outages, and an occasional heavy downpour which could lead to localized street flooding.
Laura will be a considerably larger and stronger storm as it arrives late Wednesday into early Thursday. The forecast track overnight has shifted farther west into SW LA.
A large amount of uncertainty remains related to Laura’s eventual track. Laura is forecast to ride along the southern end of a ridge of high pressure before turning north along the outer edge. Where that turn occurs is still the biggest unknown.
As for now Laura is forecast to be a Category 2 Hurricane at landfall. Greatest impacts will be along the coast with strong damaging winds, storm surge, and very heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding. The exact track will determine the local impacts for metro Baton Rouge.
For now expect the possibility of strong gusty winds which could cause widespread power outages, and passing rain bands which could lead to some brief tornadoes and possible localized flash flooding. Overall rainfall amounts should average between 2-4″ with localized bullseyes as high as 6-7″.
