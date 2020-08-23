Entergy officials say power restoration could be delayed due to multiple storms, coronavirus guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Entergy crews are gearing up for two storms headed toward Louisiana.
“Right now we have about 3400 resources that we have working the storm; half of them are already here, and the other half will arrive tonight and in the morning,” said Melonie Stewart, Vice president of Customer Service.
Stewart says Entergy crews are working hard to prepare just in case there are widespread power outages.
“We have our drones and all drone pilots; those will fly the lines after the Storm passes and give us information about damages so that we can deploy the right materials, equipment, and people so that we can quickly and safely restore power after the Storm,” said Stewart.
With back to back storms and COVID-19 guidelines, Communications Director David Fresse said customers should expect a longer response time for crews restoring power if it goes out.
“Customers really should factor into their personal storm preparation plans the fact that they could see multiple outages or they could be without power through both storms. That really needs to be a consideration when you’re making personal storm preparations,” said Freese.
Entergy also reminds customers to never try to move or touch a downed power line, especially if it’s near a generator.
“You always want to plug an extension cord into the generator, you don’t want to plug the generator into the main breaker panel of your house because that could potentially back feed our lines and energized lines that are on the ground,” said Stewart.
Entergy offered a few tips and reminders to prepare families to experience an outage:
- Turn your freezer to the highest setting so that it remains cold longer if the power goes out
- Keep cell phones charged fully, and set it to battery saving mode
- Keep a flashlight and small radio nearby, which can also help save up your cell phone’s battery life
In addition, health officials recommend including the follow items in an emergency supply kit in case of evacuations:
- Hand sanitizer
- Mask (at least two per person in a household)
- Gloves
Customers can stay updated on power outages through the Entergy mobile app.
