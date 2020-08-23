EBRCOA prepares Seniors for approaching Tropical Storms

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION IS FROM THE EAST BATON ROUGE COUNCIL ON AGING
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging (EBRCOA) is diligently preparing seniors for Tropical Storms Marco and Laura. In anticipation of the storms, the EBRCOA staff is working through the weekend to ensure that their Monday and Tuesday Meals on Wheels recipients receive their meal boxes early.
In addition, EBRCOA is distributing 1-liter bottles of water, packs of face masks, and flashlights with batteries (while supplies last) on Sunday, August 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The distribution will take place at the EBRCOA main office located at 5790 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA.
“This is a very unique situation with two storms making landfall within days of each other. Our staff is working through the weekend to ensure that our seniors are properly prepared for these two pending storm with food and storm supplies,” stated Tasha Clark-Amar, Chief Executive Officer of East Baton Rouge Council on Aging.
The agency advises all seniors to make necessary storm preparation and begin preparing their storm kits. Storm kits should also contain COVID-19 supplies such as 3-5 face masks per person, hand sanitizer, and gloves. Seniors are encouraged to fill up their gas tanks and to stock up on the following items: candles, water, can goods, and their medications.
For more information, call the Council on Aging at (225) 923-8000.
